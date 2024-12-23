Open Menu

Christian Delegation Meets RPO Alpa, Discusses Christmas Security Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Christian delegation meets RPO Alpa, discusses Christmas security arrangements

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa in a meeting with a Christian community delegation on Monday discussed the security arrangements for Christmas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa in a meeting with a Christian community delegation on Monday discussed the security arrangements for Christmas.

The delegation led by Pastor Adil Gul, comprised Pastor Shahbaz Buta, Pastor Johnson Bhatti, Pastor Jacob Dogra, Pastor Shahbaz Masih, Pastor Shahbaz Gul, elder Nadeem Ranga, Atiq Smith, Iqbal Masih, Waheed Javed Advocate, Younis Jan and Sub-Inspector Irfan Gul, presently posted at Mesaq Center of New Town Police Station, a police spokesman said.

During the meeting held at the Regional Police Office, the delegation along with the RPO cut a Christmas cake, and offered prayers for the peace and security of the country.

RPO Alpa on the occasion said that all the minority communities, including the Christians, had the full right to celebrate their religious events freely according to their beliefs.

He said Mesaq Centres with focal persons from the Christian community had been established to resolve the community’s problems.

“If any member of the Christian community has any complaints about the police or needs any kind of guidance, they can contact the Mesaq Centres, and their problems will be resolved on priority basis,’ he assured.

The RPO further said that foolproof security arrangements would also be ensured for all events in the Rawalpindi Region on the occasion of Christmas.

Related Topics

Police Minority Police Station Christmas Buta Rawalpindi Christian All From

Recent Stories

Provision of facilities top priority of railways: ..

Provision of facilities top priority of railways: Amir Ali Baloch

51 seconds ago
 Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF

Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF

52 seconds ago
 US probes China chip industry on 'anticompetitive' ..

US probes China chip industry on 'anticompetitive' concerns

54 seconds ago
 Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving p ..

Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues

7 minutes ago
 PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront clim ..

PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..

7 minutes ago
 France's new government to be announced Monday eve ..

France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee

7 minutes ago
London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale

London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale

5 minutes ago
 Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hinde ..

Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills ..

5 minutes ago
 Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of sh ..

Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables

5 minutes ago
 Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom ..

Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom win

5 minutes ago
 KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declari ..

KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit distric ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Indus ..

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir H ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan