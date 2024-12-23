Christian delegation meets RPO Alpa, discusses Christmas security arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa in a meeting with a Christian community delegation on Monday discussed the security arrangements for Christmas.

The delegation led by Pastor Adil Gul, comprised Pastor Shahbaz Buta, Pastor Johnson Bhatti, Pastor Jacob Dogra, Pastor Shahbaz Masih, Pastor Shahbaz Gul, elder Nadeem Ranga, Atiq Smith, Iqbal Masih, Waheed Javed Advocate, Younis Jan and Sub-Inspector Irfan Gul, presently posted at Mesaq Center of New Town Police Station, a police spokesman said.

During the meeting held at the Regional Police Office, the delegation along with the RPO cut a Christmas cake, and offered prayers for the peace and security of the country.

RPO Alpa on the occasion said that all the minority communities, including the Christians, had the full right to celebrate their religious events freely according to their beliefs.

He said Mesaq Centres with focal persons from the Christian community had been established to resolve the community’s problems.

“If any member of the Christian community has any complaints about the police or needs any kind of guidance, they can contact the Mesaq Centres, and their problems will be resolved on priority basis,’ he assured.

The RPO further said that foolproof security arrangements would also be ensured for all events in the Rawalpindi Region on the occasion of Christmas.