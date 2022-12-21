UrduPoint.com

Christian Employee Of SMC Witnesses Cake Cutting Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Christian employee of SMC witnesses cake cutting ceremony

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), on Wednesday organized a cake cutting ceremony for its christian employees in connection with the Christmas at Municipal Commissioner office here.

The Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Shaikh, cut the Christmas cake and greeted the employees on their religious festival.

A large number of employees graced the event.

