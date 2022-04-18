UrduPoint.com

Christian Employees Hail CDA For Granting Easter Allowance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 02:19 PM

Christian employees hail CDA for granting Easter allowance

The Christian employees on Monday expressed gratitude to the administration of Capital Development Authority (CDA) for granting special allowance and two holidays on the eve of Easter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Christian employees on Monday expressed gratitude to the administration of Capital Development Authority (CDA) for granting special allowance and two holidays on the eve of Easter.

The authority had approved the Easter allowance for its all the serving Christian employees on the occasion of Easter-2022.

In the light of the CDA board decisions, the authority's chairman had approved the allowance, enabling the minority to celebrate the festive event with religious fervor.

The allowance was paid to non-gazetted employees equal to their running basic salary while the gazetted employees paid an amount of equal to half of their running basic salary.

The daily wage, contract and daily paid (muster roll) employees also received the allowance as per their regular salary scales. The treasury division and relevant accounts officers timely released the Easter allowance to all serving Christian employees of the authority.

/395

