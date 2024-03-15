Open Menu

Christian Employees Of SMC To Get Advance Salaries Ahead Of Easter

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Christian employees of SMC to get advance salaries ahead of Easter

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday has approved advance payment of salaries and pensions for the current month to all employees and pensioners of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), belonging to Christian community.

The decision has been taken to facilitate them in enjoying the festivities of Easter.

The Vice Chancellor (SALU) Prof Dr Amanat Jalbani has also allowed advance payment of salaries to Christian employees/pensioners on the occasion of Easter.

