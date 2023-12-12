Christian employees of Sukkur hospital to get advance salaries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Christian employees of Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur will get their salaries for month of December 2024 before 20th of the current month so that they can celebrate Christmas with favour and enthusiasm.

This was informed by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital here on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, the hospital administration has also been directed to arrange a function in connection with Christmas wherein Christmas cake will also be cut in order to share the celebrations of the Christian community.