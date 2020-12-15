Christian employees to get advance pay, pensions on Christmas

The Government of Sindh has decided that full pay, allowances and pensions for the month of December, 2020, shall be paid in advance to all Christian Employees / Pensioners on account of Christmas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Government of Sindh has decided that full pay, allowances and pensions for the month of December, 2020, shall be paid in advance to all Christian Employees / Pensioners on account of Christmas.

The full pay, allowances and pensions will be paid to all employees and pensions including work-charged and contingent paid establishment on December 18 instead of January 01, 2021, said a statement on Tuesday.