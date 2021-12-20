Christian employees to get advance salaries

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Monday has allowed the payment of one basic salary in advance to all regular and contractual employees of Christian Community on account of Christmas.

The Registrar SALU, Mureed Hussain informed that one month advance basic salary will be paid to employees of the Christian community. The advance payment will be recovered in four equal monthly installments from the salaries of these employees.

Meanwhile, Christian employees of Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur will also get their salary for the current month before December 21 so they could celebrate Christmas.

Medical Superintendent Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur, Dr Tasleem Khamisani said that the administration had also been directed to arrange a function in connection with Christmas wherein Xmas cake will also be cut to share the celebrations of Christian community.