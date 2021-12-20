UrduPoint.com

Christian Employees To Get Advance Salaries

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

Christian employees to get advance salaries

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Monday has allowed the payment of one basic salary in advance to all regular and contractual employees of Christian Community on account of Christmas.

The Registrar SALU, Mureed Hussain informed that one month advance basic salary will be paid to employees of the Christian community. The advance payment will be recovered in four equal monthly installments from the salaries of these employees.

Meanwhile, Christian employees of Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur will also get their salary for the current month before December 21 so they could celebrate Christmas.

Medical Superintendent Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur, Dr Tasleem Khamisani said that the administration had also been directed to arrange a function in connection with Christmas wherein Xmas cake will also be cut to share the celebrations of Christian community.

Related Topics

Christian Community Christmas Sukkur December Christian All From Share

Recent Stories

Emirates Skywards is offering five lucky members a ..

Emirates Skywards is offering five lucky members a chance to become Skywards mil ..

2 minutes ago
 2,764 graduates awarded degrees at 12th UVAS Convo ..

2,764 graduates awarded degrees at 12th UVAS Convocation

5 minutes ago
 Govt broke its own record of borrowing: Mian Zahid ..

Govt broke its own record of borrowing: Mian Zahid Hussain

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

15 minutes ago
 Renewable energy and innovation at forefront of di ..

Renewable energy and innovation at forefront of discussions as Middle East’s f ..

19 minutes ago
 17,692 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

17,692 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.