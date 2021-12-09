Christian employees to get salaries before Christmas: DC Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt (r) Nadeem Nasir Thursday said that all sorts of facilities including security to churches must be provided to the Christian community on the eve of Christmas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt (r) Nadeem Nasir Thursday said that all sorts of facilities including security to churches must be provided to the Christian community on the eve of Christmas.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of minority representatives and district administration at his office.

DC said that all tehsil municipal administrations of district Abbottabad, water and sanitation services company Abbottabad (WSSCA) and other departments must ensure salary payments to the Christian community employees well before Christmas.

He also ordered TMOs and WASSCA that besides salary pay an honorarium to the Christian employees.

In the meeting, the issues pertaining to the security of the Churches, illuminating lights on the eve of Christmas and others also came under discussion.

Minority representatives assured the district administration of their cooperation.