Christian Employees To Receive Salary By Dec 20: MD WASA
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Aamer Aziz has announced that all Christian employees of the department would receive their salaries by December 20, 2024.
In a message here on Wednesday, he extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to Christian employees and said that they would be paid salaries ahead of Christmas so that they could celebrate their Christmas with joy and ease.
He also acknowledged their significant contributions to the organization’s development and stability and said that welfare of Christian employees would remain a priority of agency.
WASA was also committed to protect legal rights of its employees at all costs, he added.
