Christian Hospital Providing Medical Cover Since 152 Years: Dr Nadim

Wed 17th June 2020

Christian Hospital providing medical cover since 152 years: Dr Nadim

Director Christian Hospital Tank, Dr Nadim Wednesday said the hospital was providing free of charge medical facilities to people of the area for the last 152 years

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Director Christian Hospital Tank, Dr Nadim Wednesday said the hospital was providing free of charge medical facilities to people of the area for the last 152 years.

Talking to media here, Dr Nadim said dozens of patients were being treated free of charge at the hospital on daily basis.

He informed that 1500 delivery cases including C-Section operations were conducted during the last month costing Rs25000 each as compare to Rs 70,000 in private clinics.

He further stated that no patient was refused at the hospital for not having enough money to pay medical bills as patients like these were being treated under a charity program.

He said under this charity program medical cover amounting to Rs 2 million was provided to deserving patients at this hospital.

Dr Nadim regretted over a negative campaign against the hospital on social media and said some people were propagating that the hospital was not providing healthcare facilities to patients without submitting the amount in advance, which he said was totally baseless.

