Christian Hospital’s security reviewed in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Security Incharge Shah Wali Khan on Sunday visited the Christian Hospital Tank and reviewed the security arrangements.

According to the police spokesman, the security incharge paid this visit following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan which the later issued keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation.

The visiting officer expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements made in the hospital however, he directed the on-duty policemen to take further steps to ensure foolproof security of the hospital.

He also directed on-duty personnel to ensure their safety while performing their duties. He advised them to ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets besides avoiding unnecessary use of mobile phones during duty.

Moreover, the security incharge asked them to keep a vigilant eye on suspected persons. He said all the available resources must be utilized for further improving the security arrangements of the Christian Hospital.