Open Menu

Christian Hospital’s Security Reviewed In Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Christian Hospital’s security reviewed in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Security Incharge Shah Wali Khan on Sunday visited the Christian Hospital Tank and different chowkis where he reviewed the security arrangements.

According to police spokesman, the security incharge paid this visit following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan which the later issued keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation.

The security incharge visited the Christian Hospital, Abdul Qayyum Shaheed Chowki and Luqman Chowki and checked the alertness of the on duty personnel and overall security arrangements.

He expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and directed the on duty policemen to take further steps for ensuring foolproof security of the Christian hospital.

Besides, he also directed the on duty personnel to ensure their own safety while performing their duties. He advised them to ensure use of bulletproof jackets and helmets besides avoiding unnecessary use of mobile phones during the duty.

Moreover, the security incharge asked them to keep a vigil eye on suspected persons.

He said all the available resources must be utilized for further improving the security arrangements of the Christian Hospital.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Mobile Visit Tank Nawaz Khan Sunday Christian All

Recent Stories

UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Pade ..

UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship

26 minutes ago
 RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al ..

RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road

26 minutes ago
 DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its w ..

DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station

1 hour ago
 SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisati ..

SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project

1 hour ago
 UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

2 hours ago
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

4 hours ago
 Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen f ..

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time

6 hours ago
 23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Island ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says

6 hours ago
 Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missi ..

Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing

6 hours ago
 S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite i ..

S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan