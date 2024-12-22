Christian Hospital’s security reviewed in Tank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Security Incharge Shah Wali Khan on Sunday visited the Christian Hospital Tank and different chowkis where he reviewed the security arrangements.

According to police spokesman, the security incharge paid this visit following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan which the later issued keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation.

The security incharge visited the Christian Hospital, Abdul Qayyum Shaheed Chowki and Luqman Chowki and checked the alertness of the on duty personnel and overall security arrangements.

He expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and directed the on duty policemen to take further steps for ensuring foolproof security of the Christian hospital.

Besides, he also directed the on duty personnel to ensure their own safety while performing their duties. He advised them to ensure use of bulletproof jackets and helmets besides avoiding unnecessary use of mobile phones during the duty.

Moreover, the security incharge asked them to keep a vigil eye on suspected persons.

He said all the available resources must be utilized for further improving the security arrangements of the Christian Hospital.