PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Unknown motorcyclists killed a Christian in Sufaid Dheri area, said police on Saturday.

Kashif Masih was an employee in town-III and was on the way to his home when unknown assailants opened fire and killed him on the spot.

Sufaid Dheri police station registered the case and further investigation is underway.