'Christian Marriage And Divorce Bill' To Help Protect Women' Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The members of Christian community have hailed the passage of the longstanding `Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill' recently by the present government which would help protect the rights of women and girls and ensuring their safeguard.

This women friendly law pending for a long time was passed in the month of May from the parliament after the untiring efforts and long debates by Ministry of Human Rights to amend it and make it comprehensive, modern and women friendly.

Talking to APP, Nayila Rafi Masih, a government employee said the present government was doing all its possible efforts to provide equal citizens rights to the minorities and an enabling environment to ensure they excel in every walk of life.

She said that women and girls after the implementation of 'Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill' would feel more protected.

She added that although the government has increased the security of holy places but she felt pain when she hear about the attacks on temples like Hindu Samadhi in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and at Ganesh Mandir in Bhong, Rahim Yar Khan.

Talking to APP in connection with Independence Day, Human Rights Activist, Peter Jacob said that although the members of Christian community have been enjoying freedom in terms of culture, language and expressing their opinions as well as opportunities in education and employment.

However there is need to increase employment quota and take steps to provide them religious security especially safeguarding of their sacred places.

He said that Minority Rights are part of the general human rights framework and must be protected through national legislation, appropriate government policies, and the support of the civil society.

A senior Leader of Christian Community, Malik Rehmat appreciated the government act of changing their subject from Islamic Studies to Ethics. Earlier the students were compelled to study Islamic Studies but now their subject has been altered.

President of " Katchi Abadi in G-8 sector, Maqsood Masih said that minorities contribution in the creation of Pakistan cannot be overlooked.

Jinnah made it clear that an individual's religion "had nothing to do with the business of the state", but then the state itself started taking sides with discriminatory laws that deprived minorities groups of many of their rights.

He added that "We love our homeland and always ready to play our role for the progress of the country with the same vigor and spirit. We are ready to offer any sacrifice for the defense of our country".

He demanded to ensure affordable housing for poor residents of the city instead of making a marginalized segment of society homeless.

