UrduPoint.com

Christian Religious Leader Expresses Satisfaction Over Peaceful Easter

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Christian religious leader expresses satisfaction over peaceful Easter

Veteran Christian religious leader Father Bashir Frances has expressed satisfaction over the peaceful Easter in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Veteran Christian religious leader Father Bashir Frances has expressed satisfaction over the peaceful Easter in Faisalabad.

In a statement issued here, he said, "Christians and Muslims are enjoying complete harmony and we must promote the culture of religious peace and tranquillity.

" He said that Christian community has rendered marvelous services particularly in the fields of education and health. He hoped that our social fabric would discourage hate and intolerance which is detrimental to the much-needed social harmony in the country for economic progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Progress Muslim Christian

Recent Stories

Central African Republic to Take Part in SPIEF in ..

Central African Republic to Take Part in SPIEF in June - Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 Commissioner visits wheat procurement Centre in Ra ..

Commissioner visits wheat procurement Centre in Rahim Yar Khan

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court directs stone crushers to stop blast ..

Supreme Court directs stone crushers to stop blasting in two months in KP

1 minute ago
 16 member AJK Cabinet sworn in: President Sultan ..

16 member AJK Cabinet sworn in: President Sultan administers oath

1 minute ago
 German Defense Minister to Attend US-Hosted Milita ..

German Defense Minister to Attend US-Hosted Military Meeting at Ramstein Base - ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner lays foundation stone of DC complex, ..

Commissioner lays foundation stone of DC complex, visits Ramzan Bazaar in RYK

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.