Christian religious leader expresses satisfaction over peaceful Easter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Veteran Christian religious leader Father Bashir Frances has expressed satisfaction over the peaceful Easter in Faisalabad.

In a statement issued here, he said, "Christians and Muslims are enjoying complete harmony and we must promote the culture of religious peace and tranquillity.

" He said that Christian community has rendered marvelous services particularly in the fields of education and health. He hoped that our social fabric would discourage hate and intolerance which is detrimental to the much-needed social harmony in the country for economic progress and prosperity.