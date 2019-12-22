UrduPoint.com
Christian Role In National Development Hailed

Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::The Christian community is playing crucial role in national and economic development of the country, said Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

After a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony, along with Christian employees at the FDA offices under the aegis of Employees Welfare Association here Sunday, he greeted Christian community on their religious festival and said that being Pakistani, the joys of all communities were collective.

He said that Christmas gives the message of joy, peace and harmony. He said that the rights of Christian staff would be protected and urged them to continue their role for development of the country.

President Employees Welfare Association Rao Nusrat also spoke on the occasion.

