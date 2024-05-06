Open Menu

Christian Students Fellowship Organises Peace Sports Gala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Christian students fellowship organises Peace Sports Gala

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Christian Student's Fellowship Peshawar organised Peace sports Gala 2024 in Collaboration with Edwardes College Peshawar and with Support from ANF Regional Directorate, LTS, District Administration Peshawar, DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, China Window Peshawar and Al Ikram Sports Peshawar in which Christian Youth from Colleges and Universities (Minority community) participated in different indoor games.

The opening ceremony took place with a formal opening address by Ex- Caretaker Minister and Member BOG Edwardes College, Dr Sarah Saddar.

The whole day was filled with energy and enthusiasm to perform better.

The event ended with a prize distribution ceremony in which certificates and trophies were distributed among the winners/runner-ups and participants by Rt. Rev. Bishop Humphrey S. Peters, Principal Edwardes College, Dr Shujaat Ali Khan, Vice Principal Edwardes College, Dr Naveed Ali and Deputy Director ANF, Wajid.

Board Secretary CSF Peshawar, Augustin Jacob on behalf of his team graciously provided the vote of thanks and appreciated and acknowledged the efforts of the CSF Team and Edwardes College and the supporting partners to make this event a success.

