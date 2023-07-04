Christian Study Centre strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Director, Christian Study Centre, Bishop Samuel Azariah on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

In a statement issued here, the Centre's Director said this act of disrespect towards the Holy Quran is deeply distressing and goes against the principles of mutual respect and religious tolerance that we hold dear.

"As CSC, we firmly believe in the importance of respecting and honoring the religious beliefs and practices of all individuals and communities. The desecration of any religious scripture is an affront to the values of love, compassion, and understanding that are core of our belief," he said.

We stand in solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters who have been deeply hurt by this incident. We recognize the pain and anger that such actions cause within the Muslim community, and we extend our heartfelt condolences and support during this difficult time.

He called upon the authorities to thoroughly investigate this incident and hold those responsible accountable for their actions. 'It is essential that we send a clear message that acts of religious hatred and intolerance will not be accepted in any society." He urged the world to come together as people of faith and goodwill, reaffirming their commitment to interfaith dialogue, respect, and harmony. By standing united against such acts, we can build bridges of understanding and work towards a world where all individuals are valued and their religious beliefs are respected, he added.

"We pray for healing, forgiveness, and reconciliation in the face of this unfortunate incident. May our collective efforts foster an environment of peace, love, and acceptance for all," he prayed.