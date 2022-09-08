Christian Turner calls on Balighur Rehman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed matters of mutual interest flood situation, environment, promotion of bilateral trade during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

The British High Commissioner Christian Turner expressed his grief over the loss of lives and property due to floods in different areas of Pakistan while the Governor Punjab thanked the British High Commissioner for expressing solidarity with the flood victims.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken all the institutions and provinces onboard to help and rehabilitate the flood victims, adding that he is also visiting the flood affected areas and allocated a huge amount of money for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The Governor Punjab welcomed the announcement of incentives for Pakistani exports in the UK's Developing Countries Trade Scheme (DCTS) and expressed the hope that the free trade agreement between the two countries would start soon.

The British High Commissioner Christian Turner said climate change is affecting the whole world, including the UK, adding that the working on environment and climate change is the need of the hour. He appreciated the initiative of forming a consortium on environment in the universities of Punjab.