Christians celebrate Christmas day in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The Christian community on Saturday celebrated X-mass Day with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and fervour, amid tight security arrangements in all four tehsils of the district.

Special prayers were offered in all Churches for global peace, national integrity, solidarity and prosperity.

The Christian community also cut Christmas cakes, greeted each other and exchanged gifts during the special X-mass ceremonies.

Local political and christian leaders said that minorities were enjoying completereligious freedom in Pakistan and the government was making sincere efforts toensure the provision and protection of basic rights to minorities.