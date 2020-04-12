Christians celebrate Easter amid coronavirus challenge

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe, the Christian community celebrated Easter with religious fervor on Sunday amid challenge caused by coronavirus pandemic.

The families that normally would attend morning Mass wearing their Easter and later join friends for celebratory lunches hunkered down at home due to lockdown in the city.

Due to coronavirus outbreak churches remain closed in the city and Christian community forced to celebrate Easter at their homes during which they watched Easter services online or on tv.

Despite being the lockdown, the district administration made special security arrangements around all churches of the city to avert any untoward incidents.