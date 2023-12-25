Open Menu

Christians Celebrates Christmas Across Northern Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2023 | 10:29 PM

Christians celebrates Christmas across northern Sindh

The Christian community of the Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccababad and other districts of northern Sindh celebrated Christmas with traditional zeal and religious fervour on Monday amid elaborate security arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Christian community of the Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccababad and other districts of northern Sindh celebrated Christmas with traditional zeal and religious fervour on Monday amid elaborate security arrangements.

District Administrations had made foolproof security arrangements with the deployment of police and ranger personnel around all churches.

In Khairpur, the big gatherings of Christians were held at the Saint Theresa`s Church, Station Road Khairpur where priests delivered sermons and led special prayers.

They also offered special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

All churches were decorated with lights and buntings where the most attractive aspect for children was Santa Clause replicas, while Christmas trees were also installed.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Christmas Road Sukkur Progress Shikarpur Khairpur Church Christian All

Recent Stories

Over 28,626 NA,PA candidates file nomination paper ..

Over 28,626 NA,PA candidates file nomination papers for 2024 elections

19 minutes ago
 Aawaz II holds provincial consultation to mark 16 ..

Aawaz II holds provincial consultation to mark 16 days of activism against Gende ..

19 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s political struggle, a guiding lig ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s political struggle, a guiding light for today’s politicians: ..

32 minutes ago
 Robbers gang busted, looted booty recovered

Robbers gang busted, looted booty recovered

32 minutes ago
 Christmas ceremony held in Christian Hospital Tank

Christmas ceremony held in Christian Hospital Tank

32 minutes ago
 CM Naqvi inaugurates Gulberg Sports Complex

CM Naqvi inaugurates Gulberg Sports Complex

49 minutes ago
Renowned music composer G A Chishti remembered on ..

Renowned music composer G A Chishti remembered on death anniversary

50 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrated with zeal

Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrated with zeal

50 minutes ago
 4 killed, 5 injured in road accident

4 killed, 5 injured in road accident

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condo ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condoles demise of Nisar Qadri

2 hours ago

248 nomination papers filed on Balochistan NA, PA’s reserved seats: ECP

2 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas first city in Sindh made load-shedding ..

Mirpurkhas first city in Sindh made load-shedding free

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan