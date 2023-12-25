Christians celebrates Christmas across northern Sindh

The Christian community of the Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccababad and other districts of northern Sindh celebrated Christmas with traditional zeal and religious fervour on Monday amid elaborate security arrangements

District Administrations had made foolproof security arrangements with the deployment of police and ranger personnel around all churches.

In Khairpur, the big gatherings of Christians were held at the Saint Theresa`s Church, Station Road Khairpur where priests delivered sermons and led special prayers.

They also offered special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

All churches were decorated with lights and buntings where the most attractive aspect for children was Santa Clause replicas, while Christmas trees were also installed.