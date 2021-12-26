UrduPoint.com

Christians Community Feels Unsafe, Insecure In India

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :The extremist Hindutva Modi regime has started persecuting the innocent Christian community after targeting Muslims and Sikhs leaving the state unsafe for the minorities. A recent report published in the New York Times made shocking revelations against the state sponsored violence against Christians in India. The Hindu extremists were damaging Christian places of worship and preventing them from worshiping.

The growing hatred and maltreatment of Christians was due to Hindu extremist thinking which made minorities feel insecure in India.

"Hindu extremists force Christians in India to convert to Hinduism.

Owing to fear of death, Christians are beginning to identify themselves as Hindus," the report said. Unprecedentedly, the Hindu extremist lawyers had filed several complaints to shut down a Christian-run charity, the New York Times report said.

Hindu extremist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keeping silent on massacre of Muslims as well as genocide of Christians, it added.

