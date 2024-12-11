Christians community of Battagram celebrates Christmas

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Christian community in Battagram Wednesday organized a Christmas celebration, which was graced by the presence of Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Zia-ur-Rehman.

During the event, the Christian community celebrated the religious festival by cutting a Christmas cake in the company of the Deputy Commissioner and Additional Deputy Commissioner. Both officials extended their heartfelt Christmas greetings to the community.

Special prayers were held as part of the Christmas religious ceremonies, with the Christian community praying for the progress, prosperity, and safety of Pakistan.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan praised the Christian community's significant contributions to the country’s development and progress. He reiterated that the administration stands with the Christian community, especially on Christmas Day, and assured them of the provincial government’s continued support in facilitating their religious practices in a peaceful and joyous manner.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Christian community expressed their gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner for his participation and for sharing in their celebrations.