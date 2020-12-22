UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Christians Community Playing Equal Role In Country's Progress: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:10 PM

Christians community playing equal role in country's progress: Commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :-:Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said on Tuesday the Christian community was playing an equal role in the progress of country and all resources were being utilized for their welfare.

She expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the Interfaith Harmony Committee here. The meeting was attended by DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Wattoo besides and other notables.

The Commissioner said that interfaith harmony was the need of the hour and followers of all religions living in Pakistan should promote dialogue and realize the dream of peace, brotherhood and religious harmony in the society.

She said that all minorities in Pakistan had equal rights while they have complete freedom in performing religious rites and ceremonies.

She said that all departments including the district administration and police should fulfill their responsibilities on the occasion of this festival and other arrangements including security of churches and uninterrupted supply of electricity should be ensured on that day.

The commissioner appealed to the churches administrators to ensure adequate security checks at the entrance of churches during Christmas celebrations. He advised them to install walk-through gates, ensure corona SOPs, sanitizers, hand wash, masks and social distance so that precious human lives could be protected from coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh informed the meeting that pre-Christmas salarieshad been released to Christian employees in the district.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Electricity Christmas Farah Progress Christian All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UNHCR, Air Arabia launch advocacy campaign to mark ..

12 minutes ago

Winners for HIPA&#039;s Instagram Photo Contest an ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Archaeology Authority participates in conf ..

42 minutes ago

New US Sanctions Unlikely to Impact Russia's Defen ..

3 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers held, narcotics seized

3 minutes ago

BioNTech says can make mutation-beating vaccine in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.