SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :-:Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said on Tuesday the Christian community was playing an equal role in the progress of country and all resources were being utilized for their welfare.

She expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the Interfaith Harmony Committee here. The meeting was attended by DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Wattoo besides and other notables.

The Commissioner said that interfaith harmony was the need of the hour and followers of all religions living in Pakistan should promote dialogue and realize the dream of peace, brotherhood and religious harmony in the society.

She said that all minorities in Pakistan had equal rights while they have complete freedom in performing religious rites and ceremonies.

She said that all departments including the district administration and police should fulfill their responsibilities on the occasion of this festival and other arrangements including security of churches and uninterrupted supply of electricity should be ensured on that day.

The commissioner appealed to the churches administrators to ensure adequate security checks at the entrance of churches during Christmas celebrations. He advised them to install walk-through gates, ensure corona SOPs, sanitizers, hand wash, masks and social distance so that precious human lives could be protected from coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh informed the meeting that pre-Christmas salarieshad been released to Christian employees in the district.