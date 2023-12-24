Christians flock to markets ahead of Christmas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Preparations have been completed by the Christian community to celebrate Christmas here on Monday.

Activities regarding Christmas in the city have gained momentum to celebrate the most important religious festival of the Christian community in a most befitting manner on December 25.

Christian families including elders, boys and girls were seen in a large number at city’s shopping centers in Katchry Bazaar, Anarkali, main bazaars of Madina Chowk, Mansoorabad, Jhal Khannoana on Sitiana Road, D-Type Colony, D-ground, Jameelabad, Ghulistan Colony and other spots of readymade garments etc.

Churches in the city have been decorated with colorful lights, posters and traditional Christmas trees besides beautifying the areas where Christians live in a large number.

The police have made tight security arrangements by deputing more than 4,000 security personnel near Christian localities, churches in addition to setting up 214 pickets at entry and exit points of the district, a spokesman said.