Christians forced to exhume graves of loved ones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Christian community is forced to exhume the graves of their loved ones as there are no gravediggers in the Sector H-9 cemetery.

Talking to APP here Sunday, a member of Christian community Afzal Hance said they had approached the civic bodies; Capital Development Authority and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad many a time to address the issue on humanitarian grounds but they did not pay any heed towards their appeals.

He informed that he went to attend the funeral rituals of his sister in the Sector H-9 Christian cemetery where he observed that there were no gravediggers and the graveyard was full of wild bushes.

The wild bushes were higher than the average height of a man and portraying the horror scene, he added.

He said when he contacted to the quarters concerned, he received a cold response and asked to dig out the grave with the help of kith and kin or to hire the services of some other gravediggers.

Hance urged the civic bodies to look after the Christian cemetery at par with other graveyards located in the city.