Christians in Hyderabad celebrates Christmas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Like other parts of the world, Christians in Hyderabad also celebrated Christmas with great enthusiasm and religious zeal.

The festive day is marked by midnight masses, vibrant illuminations and prayers for the country’s peace and prosperity, all under strict security arrangements.

Women, children, and youth gathered at St.

Thomas Cathedral civil lines for late-night prayers, followed by the distribution of sweets.

The Father St. Thomas Cathedral Naseer John talking to APP said that usually Christmas celebrations start from Ist December and continue till 5 January, however, the main function was held here last night in which a large number of the people of the Christian community attended the annual function and exchanged festive greetings with each other.

John further said that on the occasion special prayers were also offered for interfaith harmony, peace and cohesion.