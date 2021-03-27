UrduPoint.com
Christians Observe Palm Sunday Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Christians observe Palm Sunday tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The Christians across the country will mark Palm Sunday tomorrow (March 28) to celebrate festive occasion of the triumphant arrival of Jesus Christ in Jerusalem as a messenger of peace and love.

The Palm Sunday falls on the Sunday before Easter and the day starts with church service in the morning while worshippers are given small palm crosses made from palm leaves on the day. The Christians will celebrate Easter on April 4 (Sunday) this year.

