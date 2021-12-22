Christians peace-loving people; never involve in extremism, terrorism: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that Christians were peace-loving people and they never involved in any extremism and terrorism in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that Christians were peace-loving people and they never involved in any extremism and terrorism in Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing a function organized here in connection with Christmas at Cathedral Church, Lalkurti and lauded the services of the Christian community.

He said, "The Christians are peace-loving people as I had spent a lot of time during my childhood with Christians and they were very nice people." He said, no Christian was found involved in any terrorism or extremism in Pakistan.

He termed the services of the Christian community to Pakistan invaluable.

He said the message of Jesus Christ was of teaching and preaching peace and love.

Sheikh Rashid said the services of the Christian community for Pakistan were not less than any other community, adding, he felt proud to participate in their celebrations every year.

He said, the country's enemy was extremism and terrorism, which needed to be tackled by creating an atmosphere of brotherhood, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan talked about Madina State, in which all the communities enjoyed equal rights.

The services of Christian community particularly in teaching, preaching and healing were invaluable. Over 70 schools and colleges were being operated here by Christians and there was no discrimination of religion to get admission in all such educational institutions, he added.

The Minister said that the Christian community had played a pivotal role in promotion of education in the country.

He said, "It's my desire that a plot should be allotted to Christians in Islamabad to set up an educational institution adding, I believe that the Christians will not construct a plaza there rather to construct a school or college to promote education. Christian community has been spreading love as Christians gave their precious time to serve humanity. " He announced to send NADRA vehicles in Churches to facilitate Christians in getting national identity cards.

He also felicitated the Christian community on behalf of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that Christians were hardworking people and he had never seen any Christian begging in Pakistan, adding, the Christians were very patient people.

He announced to provide all possible financial support to renovate the Cathedral Church, Lalkurti.

He said, "I am not feeling well for last three days but, attending functions being organized in connection with Christmas." The Minister also cut a cake of Christmas on the occasion and congratulated all the participants.

On the occasion, Archbishop Dr Joseph Arshad addressing the participants highlighted the role of Christian being played for the progress of the country.

Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar, Pervaiz Sahutra and other Christian leaders were also present on the occasion.