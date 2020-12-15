UrduPoint.com
Christians Playing Important Role In National Progress: Governor Sindh

Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:21 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, on Tuesday said Christians were playing important role in the national progress, economic prosperity and social services.

"Christian community was playing a leading role in education, health and many other important sectors", he said.

In a call on meeting with a three-member delegation of Christian community, led by Saleem Michael Advocate, he assured that their issues would be resolved at the earliest.

In Pakistan, he added, minorities enjoyed complete religious freedom and equal citizen rights.

The delegation discussed various matters with the governor mainly concerned with security on the eve of Christmas falling on Dec. 25.

The Governor felicitated Christmas to Christian community in advance.

