Christians' role in creation of Pakistan unforgettable: governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the role of the Christian community in the creation of Pakistan is unforgettable.

Speaking during the S.P Dewan Bahadur Singha Award 2023 under the auspices of Implementation of Minority Rights Forum (IMRF) at the Governor's House here on Monday, he said after the establishment of Pakistan, Christian community rendered valuable services in various fields including health, education and law.

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said that the rights of minorities will be protected in Pakistan, adding that the minorities have full protection and equal rights as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said among the heroes who played an important role in the establishment of Pakistan, the name of SP Dewan Bahadur Singha is worth mentioning, adding the government had also issued S.

P. Dewan Bahadur Singha commemorative stamp in recognition of his services.

The Governor Punjab said minorities have equal rights and opportunities in the country, adding that Senator Kamran Michael was the first finance minister belonging to the minority who presented the budget of Punjab.

He said the minority community played a great role in the formation of Pakistan, and they are actively participating in the development and prosperity of the beloved country even today.

He further said, "We have to promote love, tolerance and brotherhood in the society."

Chairman IMRF Samuel Payara, Sister Anna Bakshi and many other guests were present in the function.

The Governor Punjab gave away Dewan Bahadur Singha Awards to those who have rendered outstanding services in various fields.