Open Menu

Christians' Role In Creation Of Pakistan Unforgettable: Governor Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Christians' role in creation of Pakistan unforgettable: governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the role of the Christian community in the creation of Pakistan is unforgettable.

Speaking during the S.P Dewan Bahadur Singha Award 2023 under the auspices of Implementation of Minority Rights Forum (IMRF) at the Governor's House here on Monday, he said after the establishment of Pakistan, Christian community rendered valuable services in various fields including health, education and law.

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said that the rights of minorities will be protected in Pakistan, adding that the minorities have full protection and equal rights as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said among the heroes who played an important role in the establishment of Pakistan, the name of SP Dewan Bahadur Singha is worth mentioning, adding the government had also issued S.

P. Dewan Bahadur Singha commemorative stamp in recognition of his services.

The Governor Punjab said minorities have equal rights and opportunities in the country, adding that Senator Kamran Michael was the first finance minister belonging to the minority who presented the budget of Punjab.

He said the minority community played a great role in the formation of Pakistan, and they are actively participating in the development and prosperity of the beloved country even today.

He further said, "We have to promote love, tolerance and brotherhood in the society."

Chairman IMRF Samuel Payara, Sister Anna Bakshi and many other guests were present in the function.

The Governor Punjab gave away Dewan Bahadur Singha Awards to those who have rendered outstanding services in various fields.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Education Punjab Minority Muhammad Ali Jinnah Budget Christian Government Love P

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalatio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalation efforts in phone calls with ..

14 minutes ago
 &#039;Cordoba Nights&#039; concert celebrates Anda ..

&#039;Cordoba Nights&#039; concert celebrates Andalusian culture, heritage

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends second edition of Al ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends second edition of Al Ameen Forum

1 hour ago
 Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand de ..

Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand defeat Netherlands

1 hour ago
 Masdar signs MoU with Malaysia to develop up to 10 ..

Masdar signs MoU with Malaysia to develop up to 10GW of renewable energy project ..

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed launches platform to enable p ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches platform to enable public to report economic crime ..

1 hour ago
Ban on DFP in IIOJK: India's clampdown move to sil ..

Ban on DFP in IIOJK: India's clampdown move to silence legitimate political voic ..

1 hour ago
 Nawaz to avail protective bail on arrival: Tarar

Nawaz to avail protective bail on arrival: Tarar

1 hour ago
 Oil soars as Hamas attack on Israel sparks war

Oil soars as Hamas attack on Israel sparks war

1 hour ago
 PHA planting trees to combat air pollution prior t ..

PHA planting trees to combat air pollution prior to winter season

1 hour ago
 Interactive session held for Pakistani students in ..

Interactive session held for Pakistani students in Luxembourg

2 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theya ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theyab bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Na ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan