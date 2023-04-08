Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Christian's Services In Health, Education Can't Forget: Dr Aijaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Christian's services in health, education can't forget: Dr Aijaz

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Khairpur Medical College Hospital, Dr Aijaz Samo on Saturday said that the religious minorities had played an important role in the development and prosperity of the country and their services were praiseworthy

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) of Khairpur Medical College Hospital, Dr Aijaz Samo on Saturday said that the religious minorities had played an important role in the development and prosperity of the country and their services were praiseworthy.

Speaking in a gathering in connection with Easter in the hospital, Dr Samo said outstanding services of the Christian community in the fields of health, municipal services and education in Pakistan could not be forgotten, and in recognition of these services, the whole nation felicitates Easter to the community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Khairpur Christian

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 review meeting held regarding Youm-e-A ..

Rescue 1122 review meeting held regarding Youm-e-Ali

10 seconds ago
 Seminar on awareness of gram for farmers held in M ..

Seminar on awareness of gram for farmers held in MCKRU Sibi

11 seconds ago
 Railways decides to restore Shalimar Express Train ..

Railways decides to restore Shalimar Express Train from May

13 seconds ago
 First Ramzan Sports Series competitions start at d ..

First Ramzan Sports Series competitions start at different sports venues

16 seconds ago
 Militants Kidnap 85 People in Northwestern Nigeria ..

Militants Kidnap 85 People in Northwestern Nigeria - Reports

2 hours ago
 Economic challenges exist but situation not as ble ..

Economic challenges exist but situation not as bleak as being portrayed: Bilal A ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.