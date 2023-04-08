(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) of Khairpur Medical College Hospital, Dr Aijaz Samo on Saturday said that the religious minorities had played an important role in the development and prosperity of the country and their services were praiseworthy.

Speaking in a gathering in connection with Easter in the hospital, Dr Samo said outstanding services of the Christian community in the fields of health, municipal services and education in Pakistan could not be forgotten, and in recognition of these services, the whole nation felicitates Easter to the community.