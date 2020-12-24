Christians to celebrate X-mas tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Christian community is all set to celebrate its religious festival of Christmas with fervor and zeal tomorrow (Friday).

The Punjab Government has taken numerous steps to facilitate this minority segment of the country despite the existence of coronavirus.

The law enforcement agencies including the police have also put in place a foolproof security apparatus around the Churches and Christian settlements as well as parks, food outlets and other recreational places where the Christians will be celebrating their festival.

The provincial government has set up special counters in Model and Sahulat Bazaars in Christian settlements across the province to facilitate the Christian community on the eve of their religious festival. In these bazaars, flour, sugar, rice, ghee, oil and other edibles are being provided on subsidized rates to them.

Christian employees of various provincial government's departments and hospitals have also been given their monthly salaries much earlier enabling them to celebrate Christmas most conveniently.

Various public and private departments, educational institutions, political parties and others have also been arranging the Christmas cake cutting ceremonies since start of the month of December.

Christians have also started special services in the Churches, which will continue till evening of (December 25) in all the Churches, however, the major service will be performed at Church of Pakistan, Lahore Cathedral and other main churches of the provincial capital.

According to Lahore police, around 6,000 police officers and officials are performing duty to ensure foolproof security of Churches and Christian settlements as well in the provincial capital on the occasion of Christmas.

Proper monitoring of sensitive and public places through CCTV cameras is also continued to avoid any unwanted incident.