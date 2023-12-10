Christmas ahead to spread joy in cold December

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Christmas is around the corner to spread joy in the cold, wintry December, with the majority of the Christian community in the Federal capital, like across the globe, having started the initial preparations for celebrating this festival in a passionate way.

Like every year, the main markets and shops of the capital city have started displaying a variety of Christmas-related accessories to attract the community, while the sweet and flower shops are also ready to earn good profits by selling their stuff on this occasion.

Every year, the Christian community, with the advent of December, starts their preparations by buying all the stuff, including dresses, shoes, and other accessories, to mark the occasion in a befitting manner.

Those who cannot afford to shop for their family at the main markets and malls during the prevailing price hike situation are also visiting the flea markets to buy second-hand clothes to become a part of this festival.

Samina Masih, a mother of three school-going children, said, “My husband is a cab driver and not earning much. We are hardly managing the educational expenses of our children and running household affairs.”.

“Due to the price hike situation, it has become impossible to buy the new clothes and shoes of my children, so I have decided to flee the market to buy stuff for the occasion," she said.

The festival proves to be a blessing for the shopkeepers, who earn good business by selling festival-related essentials.

“Christmas is the main festival during this winter season, through which we can earn good profits through selling decorative ornaments, chocolates, flowers, and gift items in bulk," Abid Ali, a shop owner at F-7 Markaz, said.

Talking to APP, he said, “We are expecting a good sale on this year's Christmas, as most people prefer to buy gifts for their loved ones to share the happiness of the festival.

"

The festival would be marked through different activities ranging from community gatherings to cake-cutting ceremonies, while the main attraction of the Christmas celebrations is the decoration of the Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas.

The youngsters decorate the Christmas tree with different ornaments, including baubles, small bells, painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel, and balloons made from glass, metal, wood, and ceramic. An angel and star are often placed at the top of the tree, representing the host of angels.

“I always get excited to decorate the Christmas tree with different unique ornaments at my office, arrange a cake-cutting ceremony, and exchange gifts besides other celebrations," Asiya, a government employee, said while talking to APP.

She said, “Sharing happiness with others on such occasions gives a sense of joy and contentment, and we should collectively pray for the safety of all the citizens and the progress of our country during our visits to church."

It has also been observed that a number of stalls are being set up outside the Katchi Abadis, where the majority of the Christian community resides. The stall owners have started displaying a variety of decorative ornaments and dresses, which is a source of attraction for youngsters and children.

Christmas is the occasion when all young and old take a keen interest in decorating Christmas trees and buying Christmas gifts to show their love to their family and friends and celebrate the occasion through distributing gifts among children, singing hymns and prayers, and arranging family gatherings.