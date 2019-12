Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sameer Ahmed Syed on Thursday announced Christmas allowance amounting to Rs 9,000 for the LDA Christian employees

According to LDA spokesperson, the LDA DG also directed Director Finance Kashif Imran to release December salary till 20th of the month.