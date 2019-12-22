Christmas bazaars become functional in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::The special Christmas bazaars, set up in the district for provision of essential items on subsidized rates, have become functional.

According to official sources, the district administration has established seven special bazaars to facilitate the Christian community on their religious event.

These bazaars have been set up at Saint Anthony school, Christian Town, Panto ground, Maryyum Abad Warispura, Catholic Church Madian Town, Grain Market Chak Jhumra, Bilal Shaheed Park Civil Club Road Tandlianwala, Christian Colony Liaquat Park, Samundri and Masjid Bazaar Chowk Jarranwala.

The bazaars will remain functional till Dec 24 night.

