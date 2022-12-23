UrduPoint.com

Christmas Bazaars Being Set Up In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Christmas bazaars being set up in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration has decided to set up five Christmas bazaars in the provincial capital on the occasion of Christmas.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali told media on Friday that around three Christmas bazaars were being set up in Tehsil Shalimar and two bazaars at Tehsil Model Town.

Assistant commissioners concerned will be the in-charge of the bazaars and responsible for all matters related to arrangements and others.

He further informed that Christmas bazaars were being set at Youhanabad, FC Collage Christian Colony, Don Bosco High school near Railways headquarters, Jallo Morr and China Scheme.

He said that the bazaars would further add on the joy of Christmas. The bazaars will remain opened from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deputy commissioner said that district administration was striving to provide all facilities to the Christian community of the country.

