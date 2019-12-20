Christmas bazaars to be set up from Dec 22 in Sialkot

The district administration would set up Christmas bazaars to facilitate the christian community of the district here from December 22

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) -:The district administration would set up Christmas bazaars to facilitate the christian community of the district here from December 22.

The proposed bazaars would be set up in all four tehsils Sialkot, Daska, Pasrur and Samberial of the district.

The quality goods and commodities would be provided at cheaper rates at these bazaars to the community, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir here on Friday.