Christmas bring people closer for ending their differences: Khalil George

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights, Khalil George here on Monday said that all minorities including the Christian community enjoyed complete religious freedom in Pakistan.

In his message on Christmas Day, the minister said that Christmas bring people closer and the best way to celebrate it was to include the poor, orphans and needy in our happiness and share joys besides ending differences.

“We all are Pakistani and united for the progress and prosperity of our country,” he said while addressing the cake-cutting ceremony of Christmas during a function held here at a hotel.

He said that all Prophets had come to this world for guidance of humanity, and delivered the universal message of peace, hope, brotherhood, love and mutual coexistence. Khalil George said that every challenge in life could be achieved through unity, believing in own abilities and national cohesion.

Khalil George said interfaith harmony and mutual coexistence were imperative to achieve the heights

of prosperity. The minister highly appreciated the services of the Christian community for the progress and development

of Pakistan.