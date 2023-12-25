Open Menu

Christmas Bring People Closer For Ending Their Differences: Khalil George

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Christmas bring people closer for ending their differences: Khalil George

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights, Khalil George here on Monday said that all minorities including the Christian community enjoyed complete religious freedom in Pakistan.

In his message on Christmas Day, the minister said that Christmas bring people closer and the best way to celebrate it was to include the poor, orphans and needy in our happiness and share joys besides ending differences.

“We all are Pakistani and united for the progress and prosperity of our country,” he said while addressing the cake-cutting ceremony of Christmas during a function held here at a hotel.

He said that all Prophets had come to this world for guidance of humanity, and delivered the universal message of peace, hope, brotherhood, love and mutual coexistence. Khalil George said that every challenge in life could be achieved through unity, believing in own abilities and national cohesion.

Khalil George said interfaith harmony and mutual coexistence were imperative to achieve the heights

of prosperity. The minister highly appreciated the services of the Christian community for the progress and development

of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Poor Christmas Hotel Progress George Christian All Share Best Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Renowned Actor Nisar Qadri passes away in Rawalpin ..

Renowned Actor Nisar Qadri passes away in Rawalpindi

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan all set to take on Kangaroos in second Te ..

Pakistan all set to take on Kangaroos in second Test match tomorrow

29 minutes ago
 Nusrat Sehar Abbasi announces retirement from acti ..

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi announces retirement from active politics

33 minutes ago
 Elections 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers star ..

Elections 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers starts today

4 hours ago
 Sarfraz out as Pakistan announces Squad changes fo ..

Sarfraz out as Pakistan announces Squad changes for 2nd Test against Australia

4 hours ago
 Gas pipeline explosion sparks fire in Rawalpindi

Gas pipeline explosion sparks fire in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago
Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today ..

Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today with zeal

5 hours ago
 President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s ..

President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s guiding principles

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan