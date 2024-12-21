Open Menu

Christmas Brings A Message Of Peace And Harmony: Archbishop Arshad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Christians' spiritual leader and twin cities' Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad has said that the festival of Christmas brings a message of love, peace, harmony and security. This day teaches us how to build a peaceful society.

Lauding the steps taken by the government towards the welfare of minorities, he said, "We appreciate the government's initiatives for the welfare and protection of the rights of the minorities, particularly the Christian community".

The archbishop expressed these views during a get to gather in a local hotel here on Saturday.

He said that the Christian community was striving for the development and progress of the beloved homeland.

"The Christian community is playing its role in promoting interfaith harmony in a good way, while in this regard, the efforts of Muslim scholars as well as leaders of other religions are also commendable", he said while appreciating the role of various religious factions in maintaining interfaith harmony in the country.

In his address, Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi called for the promotion of interfaith harmony through collective efforts. He also appreciated the efforts of the Christian community in this regard.

Senator Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Sardar Ranjit Singh, Allama Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Pir Azmatullah, Reverend Father Sarfaraz Simon, Father Azam Siddique, Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar, Faryad Francis, Father Asif John and others were present at the ceremony.

