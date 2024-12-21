Christmas Brings A Message Of Peace And Harmony: Archbishop Arshad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Christians' spiritual leader and twin cities' Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad has said that the festival of Christmas brings a message of love, peace, harmony and security. This day teaches us how to build a peaceful society.
Lauding the steps taken by the government towards the welfare of minorities, he said, "We appreciate the government's initiatives for the welfare and protection of the rights of the minorities, particularly the Christian community".
The archbishop expressed these views during a get to gather in a local hotel here on Saturday.
He said that the Christian community was striving for the development and progress of the beloved homeland.
"The Christian community is playing its role in promoting interfaith harmony in a good way, while in this regard, the efforts of Muslim scholars as well as leaders of other religions are also commendable", he said while appreciating the role of various religious factions in maintaining interfaith harmony in the country.
In his address, Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi called for the promotion of interfaith harmony through collective efforts. He also appreciated the efforts of the Christian community in this regard.
Senator Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Sardar Ranjit Singh, Allama Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Pir Azmatullah, Reverend Father Sarfaraz Simon, Father Azam Siddique, Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar, Faryad Francis, Father Asif John and others were present at the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability
PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sargodha beautification, development projects discussed2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over six kg drugs; arrests three suspects2 minutes ago
-
27 farmers selected for subsidized agricultural machinery2 minutes ago
-
Christmas brings a message of peace and harmony: Archbishop Arshad2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agriculture Transformation Plan balloting held2 minutes ago
-
Three held on carrying illegal arms, ammunitions2 minutes ago
-
Police seize 2,210gm heroin, arrest two drug peddlers3 minutes ago
-
United Club wins women cricket tourney12 minutes ago
-
Mob enters Pabbi Grid Station, damages record12 minutes ago
-
Two motorcyclists die in road accident12 minutes ago
-
KP's farmers forced to pay extortion: Governor Kundi12 minutes ago
-
EUM convocation on 22nd22 minutes ago