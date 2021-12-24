Christmas cake ceremony held at ETPB

(@FahadShabbir)

A cake-cutting ceremony was held at Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) office, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :A cake-cutting ceremony was held at Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) office, here on Friday.

ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad cut the Christmas cake and expressed his wishes.

He congratulated the Christian community, Board officials and Masih employees participated in the ceremony.

The Masih employees thanked the ETPB chairman for holding the function.