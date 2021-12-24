UrduPoint.com

Christmas Cake Ceremony Held At ETPB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 05:06 PM

Christmas cake ceremony held at ETPB

A cake-cutting ceremony was held at Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) office, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :A cake-cutting ceremony was held at Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) office, here on Friday.

ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad cut the Christmas cake and expressed his wishes.

He congratulated the Christian community, Board officials and Masih employees participated in the ceremony.

The Masih employees thanked the ETPB chairman for holding the function.

Related Topics

Christmas Christian

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 506 recove ..

UAE announces 1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 506 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

22 minutes ago
 People Mostly Chose to Ignore Problem to Cope With ..

People Mostly Chose to Ignore Problem to Cope With Pandemic Stress - Report

43 seconds ago
 Toll in migrant shipwreck off Greece rises to 7

Toll in migrant shipwreck off Greece rises to 7

46 seconds ago
 Vunipola brothers extend Saracens deals

Vunipola brothers extend Saracens deals

48 seconds ago
 Dutch PM admits 'mistakes' in Covid communication

Dutch PM admits 'mistakes' in Covid communication

4 minutes ago
 Japan's Health Expert Panel Green-Lights Use of CO ..

Japan's Health Expert Panel Green-Lights Use of COVID-19 Drug Molnupiravir - Rep ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.