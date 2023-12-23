Open Menu

Christmas Cake Cut At Rescue 1122

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) arranged a cake-cutting ceremony at its GTS station here on Saturday to celebrate Christmas, along with its Christian employees.

District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal, flanked by Emergency Officer Operations Engineer Tariq Mehmood, cut the Christmas cake and led a special prayer.

He also congratulated the Christians for Christmas and said that Rescue 1122 would provide prompt rescue service to the Christmas ceremonies.

Special pickets were also erected outside the churches to deal with any emergency on Christmas day, he added.

