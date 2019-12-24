Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at ETPB office

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :A Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was held at the head office of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), here on Tuesday.

ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad, Deputy Admin Roshina Fawad, other board officials and a large number of Christian employees also attended the ceremony.

The chairman congratulated the Christian employees on the eve of Christmas. He assured the Christian staff of solution to their problems. He said that steps were being taken for betterment of the board employees.

Special dua was offered for prosperity and development of the country.

Christian employees appreciated the steps taken by the board chairman.