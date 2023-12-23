Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at FDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry cut a cake to celebrate Christmas and distributed prizes and gifts among the Christian employees of the authority.

He told the audience that Christmas was a religious festivity of Christian community and the FDA would never left them alone on this auspicious day.

The DG also led a special prayer while Additional Director General FDA Junaid Hasan Manj, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub Gujjar, Director Admin Yasir Ejaz Chattha and others were also present.