Christmas cake cutting ceremony at Holy Rozi Church

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was held at Holy Rozi Catholic Church here on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad and CPO Ghulam Mubashar Maiken participated in the ceremony and cut the cake along with Christian leaders. They also distributed food hampers among the Christian community.

Addressing the cake-cutting ceremony, the DC congratulated the Christian community on their religious festivity and said that millions of Christians worldwide, including Pakistan, were preparing to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ. He said the Christian community was an essential part of society and extended significant services in education, health and other fields of life.

He said that the district administration had established 8 Christmas bazaars in the district for three days where all essential commodities were being provided on cheap rates.

The CPO provided details about security plan and said that elaborate security arrangement has been finalised for Christmas day.

The leaders of Christian community said Christmas gives a message of peace and reconciliation and the Christian community should promote it in all walks of life as it has its own importance in every age.

Later, special prayers were offered for peace and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain, Chairman PHA Mian Waris Aziz and DG PHA also cut the Christmas cake at Bagh-e-Jinnah and greeted Christian community on Christmas.