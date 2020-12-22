UrduPoint.com
Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony Held

A Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held at Holy Rosary Church Madina Town here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :A Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held at Holy Rosary Church Madina Town here on Tuesday.

A large number of people particularly Christians attended the ceremony.

Bishop Jozef Arshad, Father Khalid Rasheed Aasi, Rana Israr Ahmed and Shahzad Sandhu spoke on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Shahzad Sandhu congratulated the Christina community on their religious occasion and said that millions of Christians around the world including Pakistan were preparing to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ. He said that such events contributed to inter-faith harmonyand unity in the country. He said that all minorities including Christians enjoyed equal rights in Pakistanand all should work hard for the development of country.

More Stories From Pakistan

