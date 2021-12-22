UrduPoint.com

Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony Held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A cake cutting ceremony to celebrate christmas was held here at Peshawar High Court (PHC).

It was attended by Chief Justice (CJ) PHC, Justice Qaisar Rasheed Khan, Justice Roohul Amin, Justice Lal Jan Khattak, Justice Ejaz Anwar, lawyers and court employees from the minority community.

Addressing the function, Qaisar Rasheed Khan threw light on the basic rights of minorities and said the courts played a prime role in protecting the minorities' rights.

He said an atmosphere of religious harmony and cohesion prevailed in the country where everyone has a respect for others' religions.

Later, the CJ cut christmas cake and distributed gifts among the employees from the minority community.

