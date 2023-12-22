Open Menu

Christmas Cake-cutting Ceremony Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) A Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was organised at Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) complex to express solidarity with the Christian employees.

FDA Additional Director General Junaid Hasan Manj, Sadaqat Ali Baloch, Revolutionary Workers Union President and other officials and staff cut the cake, along with the Christian employees and greeted them on their religious event.

He said the Christian employees were playing an equal role in the public service and stability of the institution.

The Christian employees thanked all FDA officers and said that they would spare no effort in fulfilling their departmental responsibilities.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Christmas Christian Event All

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wick ..

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wicketkeeper in Melbourne Test

23 minutes ago
 Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day ..

Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day one of the practice match agai ..

28 minutes ago
 Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY I ..

Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY Increase in Global Smartphone S ..

32 minutes ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher ca ..

SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

42 minutes ago
 Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illeg ..

Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illegal marriage case

3 hours ago
 ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

3 hours ago
Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

7 hours ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

16 hours ago
 Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilaw ..

Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

16 hours ago
 No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as ..

No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as Israeli attacks intensify

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan