Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 06:34 PM

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held

Lahore Waste Management Company on Wednesday organised a Christmas cake cutting ceremony to express solidarity with the Christian community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company on Wednesday organised a Christmas cake cutting ceremony to express solidarity with the Christian community.

According to the LWMC sources here, prayers were offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

The ceremony was to express solidarity with the Christian community besides appreciating hardwork of the LWMC.

LWMC Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad said: "60 per cent staff of the LWMC belonged to the Christian community and they played a vital role in maintaining cleanliness in the city." LWMC Deputy Managing Director Tariq Hussain Bhatti and others were also present.

